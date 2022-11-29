Shipping Delays Expected During this Holiday Season
Christmas is quickly approaching and if you are like me and haven't purchased one gift yet then you may want to know that shipping deadlines are looming.
Plus, don't forget to factor in some extra time when you ship your packages because this is a busy time of year and well things happen.
Here are the dates that you must get a package in the mail to ensure that it arrives at its destination by Christmas.
US Postal Services:
Ground Service- December 17
First Class Mail- December 17
Priority Mail- December 19
Priority Mail Express- December 23
FedEx:
FedEx Ground- December 14 (this is your last day to ship this option)
After Dec 14 you will need to rely on FedEx Express Saver or FedEx Same Day Shipping, which is much more expensive.
Express Saver- December 20
2 Day & 2 Day Am- December 21
First Overnight & Priority Overnight- December 22
Same Day- December 22
UPS:
UPS Ground will vary by location. Be sure to check with your local UPS store for more information on shipping times.
3-Day Select Services- December 20
2nd Day Air- December 21
Next Day Air- December 22
Of course, I would recommend getting those packages in the mail maybe a few days before these deadlines just to be on the safe side.
Another thing to be aware of is most major retailers are experiencing longer shipping times. So if you are planning on doing a lot of holiday shopping online be sure to give yourself a few days' buffer too because not all packages may arrive when they are supposed to.