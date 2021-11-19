The Hottest Toys of 2021 That Lafayette Kids Want

It is that time of the year when parents are shopping for Christmas. This year there is an added stress of shipping delays and not being able to get the things that your children may have asked for. I have been researching toys for my boys for months and these are some of the hottest toys this holiday season.

Melissa & Doug Let's Play House Pretend Play Set

Kids are always playing house and imitating their parents, and now they can feel like they are actually lending a helping hand. Melissa & Doug's Let's Play Pretend Play Set is perfect for a child like mine that loves to clean or is perfect to maybe help instill that teaching of cleaning in them at a young age. You can find this product on Amazon for around $20.00.

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage

This is one of the hottest toys on the market right now. My oldest has personally asked me for this toy three times just yesterday. It is a great gift for a child that is obsessed with Hot Wheels and cars in general. This gift will run you about $100 on Amazon.

Tamagotchi Pix

Who remembers the Tamagotchis? This toy has made a BIG comeback and chances are your child wants one. These toys are pretty much the same as the original ones, however, this one does have a camera so that you can take pictures with your Tamagotchi... that is if you remember to feed it. These newly updated toys will cost you about $50.00 on Amazon.

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

In my experience Crayola presents are always a hit! This Light Up Tracing Pad is sure to be a hit for any child. Heck, I kind of want one. You can find this for about $25.00 on Amazon.

CoComelon J.J. Doll

My youngest child is obsessed with CoComelon, so when experts claimed that J.J. would be so popular this holiday season that he will most likely sell out, I bought him at the beginning of November. CoComelon is one of the hottest things right now for children 18 months and older. There are several different popular Baby J.J. items that are out right now and ALL of them are sure to sell out before Christmas Day. This item will set you back about $20.00 on Amazon.

Koosh Balls

All good things come back, right? Koosh balls have returned! I was shocked when my child asked me for one and I turned to see these on the TV screen. It is so simple yet something that my boys love. These are inexpensive and will make a great stocking stuffer. This set of 3 will cost you about $25.00 on Amazon.

Pop-its

These toys have taken the world over! My children are big fans of these toys and when I learned just how helpful they are for children and adults I became a fan too. These are also inexpensive toys that can be a great addition to any gift. You can find these for about $6.99 on Amazon.

TeeTurtle octopus plushie

This is one toy that I am not very familiar with but from what I have learned in my research it is a BIG one. One side of the plush animal is salty and the other side is sweet. This toy is meant to help children express themselves in their present mood. There are 21 different combinations of the toy and all are reversible. This cute little friend will cost you about $15.00 on Amazon.

Barbie's Dream House 2021

I can remember having a Barbie Dream House when I was younger and almost feel like most girls will have this on their list this year. This new house has been upgraded to bring it into the year 2021 and is quite fabulous if I may say so myself. You can find this on Amazon for about $179.00.

Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set

Kinetic Sand has taken over as well and has grown in popularity over the last few years. My oldest was so excited when I finally broke down and got him some. In all honesty, the word sand is a little misleading. This sand is not like normal sand at all, this sand sticks together and doesn't really make a mess at all. I like my son playing with his Kinetic Sand at the table because my goodness it has a lot of benefits for children. This set will cost you about $30.00 on Amazon. But trust me when I say you can find a kit at any price point.

