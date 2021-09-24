Walmart Will Not Offer Layaway Program This Holiday Season

Have you already started your Christmas shopping?

I am a last-minute shopper, like the week of Christmas last minute. So this piece of information isn't all that helpful to me, but I know many of you will need to know this moving into the holiday season.

Walmart announced that it will not offer its seasonal layaway program this year.

The program usually runs from August to mid-December and previously allowed customers to put items on hold with a small deposit. The customers could then make interest free payments until the balance was paid off. Once the items were completely paid off then the customers could pick them up from their local Walmart store.

Walmart may not be allowing layaway but they are allowing customers to use Affirm, a buy now, pay later program.

According to Walmart.com, Affirm offers 10% to 30% APR on a wide variety of product categories, including electronics, video games, toys, home, arts & crafts, musical instruments, home improvement, auto, sports & outdoors, tools, baby, jewelry and apparel.

The holiday season, especially Christmas, can be quite expensive for most people. I only hope that this announcement came with enough time for families to make other arrangements for buying presents.

