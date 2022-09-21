Walmart Announces Smaller Number of Holiday Positions Available

I know it may not feel like it outside, but the holidays are right around the corner.

That means many will start shopping for toys and presents in just a few short weeks if you haven't already started.

And since it is getting to be that time of the year retail stores will soon start hiring extra help for the holiday season.

Walmart announced that they are looking to hire an extra 40,000 seasonal workers this holiday season.

So, if you are thinking that this may be a good time to get a part-time job then now is the time you have been waiting for.

Walmart is looking to fill several positions across the country including full-time, part-time, permanent truck drivers, seasonal store associates, and customer care associates.

Walmart is also offering their current employees the opportunity to pick up extra hours during the holiday season if they would like them.

Even though Walmart is expecting to hire quite a few holiday workers this year that number is still down from last year since many retail stores are expecting a slower holiday rush.

Walmart is not the only company that is looking to cut back during the holiday season. Several places like Amazon and FedEx have already announced cutbacks just in time for the holiday season to begin.