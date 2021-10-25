Moncus Park Announces Christmas in the Park Schedule

Moncus Park is kicking off the holiday celebration with Christmas in the Park.

This 12-night event will take place from Thursday, December 16, 2021, to Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 pm- 10 pm, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The 12-day event will feature live music, a visit from Santa, a Christmas Market, local food vendors, a selfie station, and all-around fun for the whole family.

The live entertainment that will take each night will vary in time, lasting from 30 minutes to more than two hours in length.

Event Lineup:

• Thurs, 12/16, 7:00 PM Comeaux High School Choir, 8:00 PM Walter Wolfman Washington

• Fri, 12/17, 7:00 PM North Vermilion High School Choir, 8:00 PM Souled Out

• Sat, 12/18, 7:00 PM Choir, 8:00 PM Wayne Toups

• Sun, 12/19, 7:00 PM ELF (movie night)

• Mon, 12/20, 7:00 PM Corale Des Amis, 8:00 PM Blue Monday Allstars w/Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez

• Tues, 12/21, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Dyer Country

• Wed, 12/22, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Josh Leblanc + Nicki Needham

• Thurs, 12/23, 7:00 PM Caroling w/Dave Trainer, 8:00 PM The Good Dudes

• Sun, 12/26, 7:30 PM Chubby Carrier

• Mon, 12/27, 7:30 PM Kelli Jones + The Lindas

• Tue, 12/28, 7:30 PM Ray Boudreaux

• Wed, 12/29, 7:30 PM Rebirth Brass Band

Ticket Information:

Prepaid ticket prices are $10 per person.

Tickets are available at the door for $15 and can be paid by cash or credit card.

Additional ticketing options include family passes that include tickets for five and close parking for $55.

VIP Tickets include access for two to the VIP tent, four complimentary drinks, and on-site parking for $150.

All family passes and VIP tickets must be purchased in advance.

All general admission tickets include free parking at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park

To purchase a ticket or learn more about Christmas in the Park visit www.moncuspark.org/christmas.

