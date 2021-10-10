Celebration In The Oaks Is Returning This Holiday Season

One of my favorite Christmas traditions as a child was going to Celebration in the Oaks in New Orleans. I haven’t had the chance to take my children yet, due to Covid, but that may all change this year.

There will be a limited number of tickets that are sold for each day so be sure to purchase your tickets early. Participants can choose between a driving tour or a walking tour, and there is even a bundle option where you can do both the driving and walking tour.

All tickets are only valid for the day and time slot purchased and all tickets must be purchased online in advance.

The Carousel Gardens Amusement Park will feature 18 rides, a festive outdoor bar in the Botanical Garters, marshmallow roasting, light displays, and more.

For more information and for ticket pricing you can go to City Park’s website.

I highly recommend taking the family for a quick trip to see the beautiful setup that City Park puts on. I am sure that a lot of people are excited about the return of this holiday tradition and tickets will most likely sell out fast.

