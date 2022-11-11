One of my favorite Christmas traditions as a child was going to Celebration in the Oaks in New Orleans. I haven’t had the chance to take my children yet but I can't wait for the day that they get to experience this holiday tradition.

And for the first time in 18 years Celebration in the Oaks will be accessible by foot and by driving.

Visitors will see many of the same old familiar sights this year. They will have the iconic lighted dinosaurs, the "dripping" icicle oak tree, the light-animated "Cajun Night Before Christmas" display, the floating pirate ship, the historic toy train, and of course Mr. Bingle.

However, there will also be new features on display this year. Visitors can expect to see a lighted Toyland, a Winter Wonderland, and a 12-foot lighted Dandelion Meadow.

Carousel Gardens carnival rides, the City Park miniature train and Children’s Storyland will also be in operation.

In a prepared statement, City Park Conservancy CEO Cara Lambright said that the combination of driving and walking tours in 2022 means “this will be the biggest footprint Celebration in the Oaks has had since Hurricane Katrina.”

When Does Celebration in the Oaks Open:

Celebration in the Oaks will be open from Nov. 24 to Jan. 1.

With walking tours on Wed, Thurs, and Sun, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Fri and Sat, from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Driving tours take place on Wed, Thurs and Sun, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Fri and Sat, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Closed Mon and Tues, until Dec. 19, when those days will be added.

Closed Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year's Eve, Dec. 31

Admission Details:

Walking tours are $35 per person.

Driving tours are $25 per car on Wed, Thurs, and Sun., $40 on Fri and Sat.

To attend both the walking and driving tours are $25 per person.

All tickets must be purchased in advance by the date. City Park warns that some dates will sell out.

For more information and for ticket pricing you can go to City Park’s website.

I highly recommend taking the family for a quick trip to see the beautiful setup that City Park puts on. I am sure that a lot of people are excited about the return of this holiday tradition and tickets will most likely sell out fast.

