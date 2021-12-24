LCG Releases Holiday Trash and Transit Schedule

The holidays are here and Lafayette Transit System has released its holiday schedule.

Here are the hours of operation for the Lafayette Transit System.



Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24:

Day service runs until 2:00 p.m.

Night Owl service runs 2:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25:

Buses and paratransit will not run.

New Year's Eve, Friday, December 31:

Regular hours for bus and paratransit riders, 5:45 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

New Year's Day, Saturday, January 1:

Buses and paratransit will not run.

For information on the Lafayette Transit System, you can visit their website.

Since we are talking about changes that have been made due to the holiday, Lafayette Consolidated Government wanted to make sure that Lafayette residents knew that the holidays will not impact trash collection.

Since both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend, the trash and recycling collection schedule will not be impacted. Republic Services will run their regular routes and will pick up any extra holiday waste as long as it is bagged and placed at least three feet away from trash cans.

