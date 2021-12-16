2021 Christmas Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx & UPS

We are only 10 days away from Christmas, which means that guys are about to start thinking about doing some holiday shopping. (Most ladies are done.)

But if you need to ship gifts to your loved ones, you probably want to be aware of shipping deadlines from some of the major carriers.

If you're sending through the good ole United States Postal Service, today marks the first of those deadlines. They're urging customers to plan and ship those holiday gifts early because the longer you wait, the more limited your shipping options will be.

The USPS recommends shipping your items by the following dates to guarantee arrival by Christmas Day:

Dec. 15 - USPS retail ground service

Dec. 17 - First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

Dec. 17 - First-class packages

Dec. 18 - Priority Mail

Dec. 23 - Priority Mail Express

Of course, there are other options including companies like FedEx and UPS. Below are their shipping deadlines:

FedEx

Dec. 9 - Ground & Freight Economy

Dec. 15 - Ground & Home Delivery

Dec. 21 - Express Saver

Dec. 22 - 2-Day & 2-Day AM

Dec. 23 - Overnight services

Dec. 24 - Same-day services

UPS

Dec. 21 - 3-Day Select

Dec. 22 - 2nd Day Air services

Dec. 23 - Next-day Air services