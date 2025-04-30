(KPEL-FM) If you've ever made the drive across Texas, you know THE drive from Orange to El Paso, you'll come to realize a few things. There are "miles and miles of Texas" as Ray Benson and the band Asleep at the Wheel often sing about, and the other observation most of us will make, "there are a lot of Walmart stores in Texas ". You wouldn't be wrong.

You can find a Walmart in Wichita Falls, Jasper, Beaumont, and Waco. And there are even more locations in Texas's larger cities like Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, too.

How Many Walmart Stores Are in Texas?

Texas has more Walmart stores than any other state. How many would you guess? If you guessed 601, you'd be correct. The next closest state in the number of Walmart store competition is Florida, they have 386.

And just for good measure, you'd probably notice a couple of dozen or so Sam's Club retail centers as well. I think it's a safe bet to say Texas shoppers enjoy shopping at Walmart. No, wait, Louisiana shoppers love Walmart's low prices, but very few of us actually enjoy the journey. That's fair, isn't it?

The folks at Walmart must have been listening to our conversations as we discussed how much disdain there is for having to venture into the store. For me, a trip to Walmart always raises my anxiety. I guess I just wasn't meant to be a "People of Walmart".

But based on a recent letter that Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon recently used to address shareholders of the giant retailer, it looks as though those of us with the "willies" about shopping at Walmart will still be able to take advantage of great savings and never leave our house.

Is Walmart Expanding Home and Office Delivery?

In that letter, McMillon revealed that Walmart has plans to offer home or office delivery within three hours for 95% of its customers. The company has been working to update delivery routes, automation systems, supply chain warehouses, and other infrastructure that should and will likely make that dream of delivery in three hours or less a reality, even in smaller communities across the state.

The new automated delivery system should allow Walmart to reach an additional 12 million customers across the nation with their home and office delivery. Which is great for those of us who don't like to brave the crowds but love to save money.

The company plans to have the new infrastructure and delivery system in place by year's end.