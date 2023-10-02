Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Three Scott firefighters were injured in a fire on Marie Street on Saturday. On Sunday, trucks were dispatched to an address on Hwy 93 after reports of an explosion in the area near Best Stop.

Fire on Marie St Courtesy Scott Fire Department loading...

The first fire early Saturday morning completely destroyed a manufactured home in the 700 block of Marie Street near Old Spanish Trail. Heavy smoke and fire consumed the home, and firefighters say extreme heat hampered their efforts to put out the blaze, and two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion. Another firefighter fell through the floor of the home. He, too, was treated for his injuries and released.

Courtesy Scott Fire Department Courtesy Scott Fire Department loading...

On Sunday evening, firefighters were responding to reports of smoke in the 200 block of Destination Pointe Lane, behind Super One. As they made their way to the area, dispatch notified them that additional callers said a camper was on fire in the 600 block of Highway 93, in the area near Best Stop. The arrived at the location on Hwy 93 to find a camper behind a house, along with a shed and construction debris engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the home in front of the camper. Witnesses told firefighters they heard a loud explosion and then saw a large plume of black smoke. No one was at the home at the time, and no one was injured.

Courtesy Scott Fire Department Courtesy Scott Fire Department loading...

The cause of both fires are under investigation. The investigation into the exact cause of the camper fire could take more time because of the explosion.

The Scott Fire Department would like to thank neighboring departments from Lafayette, Carencro, Duson, and Judice for their assistance in fighting these fires.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshall last week revised the ban to allow parishes to opt out, but fire chiefs from all Lafayette Parish municipalities are keeping the ban in place as an exceptional drought continues to plague Acadiana.

6 Things to Remember if Your Vehicle Catches Fire