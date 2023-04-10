3 Students Arrested in 3 Separate Bomb Threats Made at Breaux Bridge and Cecilia High Schools

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Three bomb threats made at two St. Martin Parish high schools last month had authorities in the parish very busy. Now, they have announced that three students have been arrested in the three separate bomb threats made in March at Breaux Bridge High School and Cecilia High School.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

First Incident - March 1st at Cecilia High School

17-year-old male arrested on March 3rd

Second Incident - March 14 at Cecilia High School

17-year-old female arrested on April 5th

Third Incident - March 14 at Breaux Bridge High School

17-year-old male arrested on April 3rd

Breaux Bridge High School, google street view Breaux Bridge High School, google street view loading...

In each case, each student was charged with the following:

1 count - LA. R.S.- 14:54.6 Communicating of false information of planned bombing on school property-Felony. Louisiana law defines this as: "The communicating of false information of a bombing threat on school property, at a school-sponsored function, or in a firearm-free zone whether or not such threat involves fake explosive devices is the intentional impartation or conveyance, or causing the impartation or conveyance by the use of the mail, telephone, telegraph, word of mouth, or other means of communication, of any such threat or false information knowing the same to be false." This carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

1 count - LA. R.S.- 14:126.1.1-False communication with the intent to cause an emergency response-Felony. Louisiana law defines this as: "No person shall, with the intent to cause an emergency response by any law enforcement agency or other first responder in the absence of circumstances requiring such response, knowingly communicate or transmit false or misleading information indicating that conduct has taken place, is taking place, or will take place that may reasonably be believed to constitute a violation of the criminal law of any state or the United States, or that may reasonably be believed to endanger public health or safety." This carries a prison sentence of up to 6 months in jail if no emergency results and up to five years if an emergency results.

Another common charge that is levied against suspects in these kinds of threats is Terrorizing.

According to LA RS 14:40.1, "Terrorizing is the intentional communication of information that the commission of a crime of violence is imminent or in progress or that a circumstance dangerous to human life exists or is about to exist, with the intent of causing members of the general public to be in sustained fear for their safety; or causing evacuation of a building, a public structure, or a facility of transportation; or causing other serious disruption to the general public."

That sentence carries a prison term of up to 15 years and/or fines up to $15,000.



In a press release, St. Martin Parish Sheriff Beckett Breaux says each student was released to the custody of their parents or legal guardian following the booking process.

These types of threats are taken very seriously and those who partake in this type of activity will be held accountable to the full extent of the law.

Covenant School Shooting

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.