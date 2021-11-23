41st Annual Noel Acadien au Village Runs December 3-23

One of the most popular Christmas events is back for year 41. The annual Noel Acadien au Village at LARC's Acadian Village in Lafayette will again be happening this year.

The Christmas festival fundraiser will run from December 3 through December 23, 2021 as a huge fundraiser to benefit persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Noel Acadien au Village features half a million lights along with live nightly entertainment, food, and more. All total, the grounds feature 10 acres lit up with animations and beautiful displays.

Noel Acadien au Village, Facebook

Patrons will also be able to take a picture with Santa and enjoy hot chocolate.

Tickets can be purchased at Acadiana Shop Rite stores for only $8, online at www.lafayettelarc.org for $9 plus a fee, or at the gate for $10.

Gates will open each night at 5:30 pm and close at 9:00 pm (weather permitting).

For more information about Noel Acadien au Village, call 337-706-8759 or visit their website at www.acadianvillage.org.