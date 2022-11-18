LARC's Acadien Village will once again host its annual Noel Acadien au Village from December 2-23, 2022.

Each night the lights are available for viewing from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm (weather permitting).

The 23-night Christmas festival fundraiser features half-a-million lights, including the fully lit Chapel, new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store, and much more.

All proceeds directly benefit LARC's Acadian Village and the residential, vocational, and community supports and services at LARC.

Tickets for Noel Acadien au Village are currently on sale. Admission is $9 for ages 3 and above online, $8 at Acadiana Shop Rite locations, and $10 at the gate. Children 2 and under do not require a ticket.

To get you ready for this year's event, LARC's Acadian Village posted some fresh preview pictures of the displays so we'll share them with you below. Enjoy.