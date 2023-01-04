Do you have Christmas lights from this year that you want to get rid of?

Whether you are wanting to upgrade your lights for next year or you simply don't want to deal with the ball of mess in December, you can recycle them.

Did you know that Christmas lights require special processing? I didn't.

For some reason, I never really thought about throwing Christmas lights away. It always seems that each year we pull out the Christmas lights and they just always work. I know that this is not reality but that is just how it feels.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Environmental Quality Division and EMR South Recycling began accepting Christmas lights in mid-November and are wrapping things up for the season next week.

Lafayette residents are encouraged to bring their Christmas lights since there are several materials that can be recycled and reused. By recycling your Christmas lights you are eliminating and reducing the amount of waste that will ultimately end up in a landfill.

Not only are you helping the environment but you are also freeing up space in your household so it is not too cluttered when Christmas rolls around again.

You can drop off your used Christmas lights at the Robicheaux Recreation Center parking lot at 1919 Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette up until Friday, January 13, 2023.

