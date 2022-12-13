‘Magic Christmas’ Lights Show in Alexandria is Well Worth the Trip

While we're in the heart of the holiday season, one of the many things that families are looking to do is look at Christmas lights.

Whether you're driving around checking out some of the great displays in the Acadiana area or parking and walking, there's something magical about really cool Christmas lights.

Now, we've already told you about a ton of great places to check out in the Acadiana area to view holiday lights, but what about a little road trip?

If you want to jaunt up I-49 and visit Alexandria, you can see one of my personal favorites. It's called "Magic Christmas" and it's a long-time favorite in the CENLA area.

Magic Christmas (Alexandria, La.), Facebook Magic Christmas (Alexandria, La.), Facebook loading...

Walter and Jackie Monkhouse are the brainchilds of this elaborate Christmas display they put on at their home each year. It's really more like a light show that's synched up to music.

The Monkhouse's home is located at 5201 Argonne Blvd in Alexandria.

This season their light show will run nightly from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm beginning Thursday, December 15.

While the Monkhouses are constantly adding and tweaking their holiday lights, the core is pretty consistent. You can expect to see some 200,00 lights, 300+ strobes that vary in size and intensity, a huge Christmas train, a snow machine, bubble machines, and a whole bunch more.

The Magic Christmas Show is so good that it's been featured on HGTV and back in 2016, the Monkhouses were invited to be a part of the hit holiday show "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

If you want to visit Magic Christmas, you can drive by, or for the best viewing, you can park and walk over to watch the full show.

Parking is available at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (611 Versailles Blvd). Then just make the short walk of about 150 yards from the parking lot to view the light show.

While you're visiting make sure and stop and talk to Walter and Jackie. They're family friends and they are just absolutely the sweetest people you will ever meet.

Now, if you can't make it out to see Magic Christmas, here's what a bit of what you'll be missing.

To learn more about Magic Christmas, visit its website here or follow it on Facebook.