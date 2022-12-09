With only a couple of weeks until Christmas, we are all in full holiday mode. A lot of us are busy shopping and enjoying Christmas parties, and parades, attending holiday events, and just doing all things that keep us in the spirit of the season.

But one of the things that many families in Acadiana really enjoy is checking out Christmas lights displays, whether it be ones you view by walking or driving.

And while we have a few great attractions to view in the area that fills this need (Christmas at Bridgepoint, Noel Acadien au Village, etc.), there are some really cool lighting displays just a short drive away.

One of those that many folks have said great things about happens in Baytown, Texas and it's called Magical Winter Lights.

Magical Winter Lights Magical Winter Lights loading...

It's basically located at the Houston Raceway (2525 FM 565 in Baytown, Texas) and it sure looks pretty cool.

What is Magical Winter Lights?

Magical Winter Lights is a "spectacular, larger-than-life 45-day festival that presents a fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows."

It occupies 20 acres of outdoor space, featuring Texas-sized lantern masterpieces using Chinese lantern-making techniques, some of which are 60 feet high.

It has become Houston's largest holiday celebration and the nation's largest lantern festival of its kind.

How much are tickets to the festival?

Tickets for festival admission start at $17 for Seniors 65+ and Children 3-12 years old. Adults are $25, while Children 2 and under are free.

There is also a Carnival and Circus as part of the festival and tickets for those can be bought separately.

To purchase tickets before you go, click here.

What are the hours of operation?

Sunday - Thursday: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday - Saturday: 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

All major holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Years), the festival is open from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

How long does it take to walk through the festival?

It will take approximately two hours to walk through the lantern exhibits and to catch a nightly performance or cultural act.

Organizers suggest you carve out about three hours of your day since Magical Winter Lights also offers other entertainment like a full-service carnival, musical performances, vendor shops, a food court, and more.

If you've been to Magical Winter Lights, we'd love to know what you think. Drop us a line and give a review of this festival of lights.