We know we're not even through Halloween yet, but it is a Hobby Lobby world we live in, so we're already thinking about Christmas.

But this is something so big we just couldn't keep the secret much longer. Lafayette is getting its first-ever (at least as far as we know) drive-thru Christmas lights show.

Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new tradition for countless families around Acadiana.

Christmas at Bridge Point, Facebook Christmas at Bridge Point, Facebook loading...

This drive-thru Christmas lights event will feature over half a million lights displayed at Bridge Point Farms, which is located at 115 Enterprise Blvd in Lafayette. (Located between Lafayette and Maurice off of Hwy 167.)

The property is currently used as a wedding and event venue and sits on 24 acres of land.

Other highlights of the event will include lit-up bridges, a floating cabin, the Bridge Point Express Train, a vintage carousel, and more.

Christmas at Bridge Point will take place from November 24th through December 24th, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm nightly.

Entry to the drive-thru will be $25 per vehicle and $40 per large-sized vehicle (commercial vehicles). It will be cash only. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana.

Christmas at Bridge Point is the brainchild of Deanna Head, who owns Unitech Training Academy and For My Child Learning Center.

"I am beyond thrilled to bring a new venture to Acadiana. This will bring families from all around to view the beauty and Christmas spirit of Bridge Point Farms," said Head.