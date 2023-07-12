METAIRIE, La. (KPEL News) - The nation's 45th President Donald Trump has had some memorable events in Louisiana.

In May 2019, President Donald Trump visited Cameron Parish to tour Sempra Energy's $10 billion liquefied natural gas export facility and shined the spotlight on the oil and gas sector in front of a raucous crowd.

President Trump at Sempra LNG Facility, KATC President Trump at Sempra LNG Facility, KATC loading...

Later that year, President Trump visited Shreveport and Monroe to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidates former U.S. Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone as he encouraged Louisianians to vote Republican in the GOP's failed attempt to replace the incumber John Bel Edwards.

Now, Trump is headed back to the Bayou State to hold a fundraiser for his campaign to unseat President Joe Biden to became the nation's 47th President as he hopes to do something only Grover Cleveland has done: take the White House in non-consecutive terms. The fundraiser will be on July 25th in Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's backyard, Metairie. The event is hosted by President Trump's campaign and is not an LAGOP event.

Trump Campaign Event loading...

The price to attend is for those of us with big pockets with packages including $3,300 per person for VIP Reception and $23,200 for a photo opportunity with Trump and the VIP Reception. If you are interested in attending the fundraiser, please contact Sarah Bennett at sarahcollins2929@gmail.com .

Currently, Trump holds a big lead in his efforts to win the Republican Party nomination for president.

Meanwhile, Trump has endorsed fellow Republican Jeff Landry in Louisiana's Governor's race.

I am endorsing your Attorney General Jeff Landry for Governor. He has been a fantastic Attorney General. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do.

Landry responded by saying, "I am honored to have the endorsement of President Donald Trump. And I am grateful for his kind words."