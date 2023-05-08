LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The 45th President of the United States of America Donald Trump is letting everyone know who he wants to be the 57th governor of Louisiana.

The last time Trump threw his name behind a candidate for Louisiana governor was in 2019 when he put his White House endorsement behind businessman Eddie Rispone, who was trying to unseat incumbent John Bel Edwards.

Trump's "absolute total endorsement" of Rispone came after he gave a dual endorsement of Rispone and former U.S. Congressman Ralph Abraham before the primary election narrowed the field. Rispone went on to lose the race to Edwards and, one year later, Trump left the White House after election results showed Joe Biden to be the winner.

Now, Trump is running to oust Biden while Edwards is term-limited. 10 candidates have announced their names will be on the ballot for the 2023 gubernatorial election:

DEMOCRATS

Danny Cole, pastor

Shawn Wilson, former Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

REPUBLICANS

Sharon Hewitt, Majority Leader of the Louisiana Senate

Xan John, businessman and Independent candidate for U.S. Senate

Jeff Landry, Louisiana Attorney General

Richard Nelson, state representative

John Schroder, Louisiana State Treasurer

Stephen Waguespack, former president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and former chief of staff to then-governor Bobby Jindal

INDEPENDENTS

Jeffery Istre, oilfield worker and U.S. Army veteran

Hunter Lundy, attorney and Democratic candidate for Louisiana's 7th congressional district

Today, Trump is announcing he is throwing his support behind Jeff Landry:

I am endorsing your Attorney General Jeff Landry for Governor. He has been a fantastic Attorney General. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do.

Landry responded: I am honored to have the endorsement of President Donald Trump. And I am grateful for his kind words.

This endorsement adds to an impressive list of endorsements for Landry, including:

The Louisiana Republican Party

Congressman Mike Johnson

Congressman Clay Higgins

Former Congressman Ralph Abraham

Businessman Eddie Rispone

Businessman Boysie Bollinger

The filing deadline for candidates is August 10, 2023. The open primary for the governor's race will happen on October 14. The runoff will happen on November 18th.

