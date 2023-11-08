Which 5 Louisiana Hospitals Received a Low Safety Rating?
Hospital safety is of paramount importance as it directly impacts the well-being of patients, healthcare providers, and the overall quality of healthcare services. There are several key reasons why hospital safety should be a top priority.
But the website HospitalSafetyGrade.org has put out its report card on hospitals across Louisiana, and the good news is that there are plenty of "A" hospitals and no hospitals with a score of "F". However, there is a handful of health centers with a low score due to some pretty troubling factors.
Hospitals are places where individuals seek care and treatment for various medical conditions. Ensuring safety within these facilities is essential to prevent medical errors, infections, and accidents that could harm patients. Patient safety not only safeguards their health but also builds trust in the healthcare system.
That's why these report cards get published. It's not about naming and shaming, nor is it about scaring folks. It's about letting people make the best health decisions for themselves and letting hospitals know they need to make some adjustments.
Here are the five hospitals that earned a "D" rating in Louisiana (and why).
CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier
According to the report, CHRISTUS in Shreveport-Bossier scores below average in the following areas:
- MRSA Infections
- Blood Infections
- Death From Treatable Complications
- Kidney Injury After Surgery
- Harmful Events
- Dangerous Bed Sores
- Patient Falls and Injuries
- Falls Causing Broken Hips
- Dangerous Blood Clot
- Safe Medical Administration
- Effective Leadership to Prevent Errors
- Specially Trained Doctors Care for ICU Patients
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
According to the report, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital scores below average in the following areas:
- MRSA Infections
- Blood Infections
- Surgical Site Infection After Colon Surgery
- Kidney Injury After Surgery
- Serious Breathing Problem
- Accidental Cuts and Tears
- Falls Causing Broken Hips
- Doctors Order Medications Through a Computer
- Safe Medication Administration
- Handwashing
One of the things to note in this report is the note on doctors ordering medications. The site says that using computer systems instead of writing prescriptions by hands is more efficient because the system can let a doctor know if there are any conflicts or issues with specific medicines chosen.
This report, however, indicates that Lake Charles Memorial doesn't emphasize that in its practice.
Minden Medical Center
According to the report, Minden Medical Center scores below average in the following areas:
- C. Diff Infection
- Blood Infections
- Harmful Events
- Dangerous Bed Sores
- Doctors Order Medications Through a Computer
- Safe Medication Administration
- Handwashing
- Staff Work Together to Prevent Errors
- Effective Leadership to Prevent Errors
- Nursing and Bedside Care for Patients
- Specially Trained Doctors Care for ICU Patients
A lot of the issues at Minden Medical Center seem to focus on administrative issues and practice. This isn't just a problem for patients, but also for staff.
Hospital safety is crucial for the well-being of healthcare workers. They are exposed to physical and emotional stress, infectious agents, and workplace hazards daily. A safe environment with proper training, equipment, and support systems can reduce occupational risks and contribute to a motivated and efficient workforce.
Ochsner American Legion Hospital
According to the report, Ochsner American Legion Hospital scores below average in the following areas:
- C. Diff Infection
- Infection in the Urinary Tract
- Serious Breathing Problem
- Harmful Events
- Dangerous Bed Sores
- Collapsed Lung
- Nursing and Bedside Care for Patients
- Specially Trained Doctors Care for ICU Patients
Hospitals can be breeding grounds for infections due to the presence of sick individuals and medical procedures. Strict infection control measures, including hand hygiene, sterilization, and isolation protocols, are essential to prevent the spread of diseases within the hospital environment.
Thibodaux Regional Health System
According to the report, Thibodaux Regional Health System scores below average in the following areas:
- MRSA Infection
- C. Diff Infection
- Infection in the Urinary Tract
- Dangerous Object Left in Patient's Body
- Doctors Order Medications Through a Computer
- Handwashing
- Staff Work Together to Prevent Errors
- Effective Leadership to Prevent Errors
- Nursing and Bedside Care for Patients
- Specially Trained Doctors Care for ICU Patients
The Best in the State?
Among the various "A" grades in the state was Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. It got high marks in avoiding safety problems and best practices to prevent errors, among others.
