52 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson’s ‘(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden’ Hits No. 1

Fifty-two years ago today, on Dec. 26, 1970, Lynn Anderson's single "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden" became her first No. 1 hit. The song was the title track of her 10th studio album.

"Rose Garden" was written by Joe South and included on his 1969 album, Instrospect. Freddy Weller, Billy Joe Royal and Dobie Gray each recorded the song as well, but it wasn't until Anderson's version that it became a chart-topping single.

“It was popular because it touched on emotions,” Anderson said. “It was perfectly timed. It was out just as we came out of the Vietnam years, and a lot of people were trying to recover.

“This song stated that you can make something out of nothing,” she continued. “You take it and go ahead. It fit me well, and I’ll be proud to be connected to it until I die."

Lynn Anderson Rose Garden single cover Columbia loading...

Anderson was originally discouraged to record "Rose Garden" by her husband and producer, Glenn Sutton, who said that that the song -- with lines like, "I could promise you things like big diamond rings / But you don't find roses growin' on stalks of clover / So you better think it over / Well, if sweet-talking you could make it come true / I would give you the world right now on a silver platter / But what would it matter?" -- was more suited for a man.

k.d. lang recorded "Rose Garden" for her 1987 album, Angel With a Lariat, and Martina McBride released it as a single from her 2005 record, Timeless; McBride's version became a Top 20 hit.

"(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden" Lyrics:

I beg your pardon / I never promised you a rose garden / Along with the sunshine there's gotta be a little rain sometime / When you take you gotta give so live and let live or let go / I beg your pardon / I never promised you a rose garden

I could promise you things like big diamond rings / But you don't find roses growin' on stalks of clover / So you better think it over / Well, if sweet talkin' you could make it come true / I would give you the world right now on a silver platter / But what would it matter?

So smile for a while and let's be jolly / Love shouldn't be so melancholy / Come along and share the good times while we can

I beg your pardon / I never promised you a rose garden / Along with the sunshine there's gotta be a little rain sometime / I beg your pardon / I never promised you a rose garden

I could sing you a tune and promise you the moon / But if that's what it takes to hold you, I'd just as soon let you go / But there's one thing I want you to know / You better look before you leap, still waters run deep / And there won't always be someone there to pull you out / And you know what I'm talkin' about

So smile for a while and let's be jolly / Love shouldn't be so melancholy / Come along and share the good times while we can

I beg your pardon / I never promised you a rose garden / Along with the sunshine, there's gotta be a little rain sometime / I beg your pardon