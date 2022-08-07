$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000.

The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big money" winners that lottery players in Louisiana have been fortunate enough to claim. Last weekend, the state had a $1,000,000 winner, two $20,000, and five $10,000 winners in the Mega Millions game.

State lottery players followed those big wins with two more high dollars prize wins in the subsequent days. So, needless to say, Lady Luck is enjoying her time in The Boot and she doesn't seem to be showing any signs of getting tired of being here.

On Saturday's (08/06) Powerball drawing. Here is the way that the ping pong balls bounced.

According to the Powerball website the numbers that were revealed were:

08 15 46 56 68 Powerball 03 Powerplay x2

There was no single ticket sold across the Powerball footprint that matched all the numbers needed to claim the $20,000,000 prize. A ticket sold in New Mexico did match the five white balls and they had opted in on the Powerplay option so that prize is valued at $2,000,000.

The Lousiana Lottery's Big Wins page revealed that the $50,000 winner sold in the state matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, That ticket was sold at Pit Stop Petroleum on Highway 90 in Luling.

Since the Powerball game did not generate a jackpot winner that amount is expected to grow to an estimated $26 million dollars for Monday's drawing. Tickets for that drawing are on sale now and will be until 8:59 pm on Monday night. The drawing itself will take place at 9:59 that same evening.

The Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $52 million dollars on Tuesday night when the next drawing in that multi-state lottery game is held. Other Louisiana Lottery draw games that haven't had a winner in a while include the Lotto game, the top prize on Wednesday night is estimated to be $650,000 while the Easy 5 Jackpot is expected to be $50,000 when numbers are drawn for that game on Wednesday as well.

Maybe if you earn some extra coin playing lottery games you can afford to spend a weekend away, but not too far away. After all, you don't want to go so far that the food starts tasting bland, now do you?