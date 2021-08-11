Lafayette City Buses Will Be Free Of Charge To LPSS Students

Starting on Saturday, August 14, 2021, LPSS students will be able to use Lafayette City buses free of charge.

LPSS students are encouraged to use this transportation to get to and from school, for extracurricular activities, or to get to work. City buses will be free to LPSS students who show their LPSS ID. Children 13 and younger should be accompanied by an adult who would have to pay $1 to ride the bus.

Councilwoman Liz Webb stated on Facebook that, "This will help provide transportation for all LPSS students to and from school, or after-school activities or jobs. This means fewer cars on the road and in our neighborhoods!"

All Lafayette City buses are air-conditioned and equipped with Wi-Fi.

For routes and schedules of the Lafayette City buses, you can visit ridelts.com

