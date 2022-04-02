7 Incredible Uses for Orange Peels That You Were Going to Trash

On a warm spring afternoon, there is no more enjoyable and healthy snack quite like a fresh and juicy orange. My mom used to say when you bite into an orange you should be able to taste the sunshine. It's a great way to look at an incredible fruit that we have found so many wonderful uses.

The problem with oranges is that most of us stop thinking of them as useful once we've eaten the juicy flesh. All we're left with is a handful of orange peels. Most of us just toss those in the trash and move on about our day. We really shouldn't be doing that because there is still a lot of good left in those incredible orange peels.

I am sure many of you have tried the orange peel hack where you toss the peels down your garbage disposal. It's a great way to freshen up the general stink of that kitchen appliance and the peels usually go down the drain without a fight.

Some of you might save some of your orange peels to brighten up the flavor of a meal as well. Those tiny little bits of zest can go a long way in bringing out the flavors of roasted meats and vegetables. Heck, you can even make candy out of those old orange peels but these ideas are just scratching the surface when it comes to what you could use your old orange peels for.

Let's take a look at seven easy ideas for you to get more for your money when it comes to those orange peels.