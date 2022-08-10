911 Caller Says NOPD Officer Ignored French Quarter Rape as She Begged for Help

A woman says that she was ignored by New Orleans Police officers after she witnessed a rape near Bourbon Street in late July.

A Twitter user by the name @IndianaCoco chronicled her experience within minutes of the incident happening in multiple tweets.

The Twitter user said she administered CPR on the victim after she found her unconscious with no pulse. She is an ER Respiratory Therapist and wanted two responding officers to administer Narcan, which they did not. She claimed that the officers insisted that the unconscious woman to state that she was being raped, despite countless bystanders saying so and the victim not being able to recall anything.

@IndianaCoco -- who appears to be a tourist who found the unconscious woman says she, her husband, and about 10 bystanders left without giving statements, information, or any other details because the NOPD officers were not taking them seriously. She has contacted the NOPD Chief, Mayor Cantrell, and the DOJ to report this issue and says there is a serious problem within the city of ignoring these types of calls.

The newest developments, in this case, involve the release of the 911 call @IndianaCoco made, and someone taking it upon themselves to match up the call with her tweets that night, which many on the internet and officials have tried to discredit or disprove this incident.

Despite being a tourist in the right place at the very wrong time, @IndianaCoco is very diligent in doing various follow-ups and not letting this very unfortunate incident go by the wayside. She is determined to have those involved be held accountable. Day by day, she gives updates since the incident happened. Many Twitter users chiming in on their stories of NOPD and the issues they seem to be having within the department.

New Orleans Police have yet to comment on this incident.