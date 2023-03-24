A Fight at a Local Restaurant near the UL Campus Has Police Investigating the Details
Officials with the Lafayette Police Department are still working to gather all of the details of what happened at a fast food restaurant near U-L's campus Friday.
Lafayette Police Department Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says two customers who walked into the McDonald's near Johnston Street and St. Mary Boulevard started an argument with someone who was working in the kitchen.
The two customers then tackled the worker to the floor of the restaurant. She says the worker was attacked.
Someone in the restaurant then screamed out, "Call the Police" at which time the two suspects then took off running out of the restaurant.
All of this began to unfold at around 3:15 this afternoon.
Green says they have no further information to give out at this time.