A Look Inside a Texas Mansion Fit for Royalty

A Look Inside a Texas Mansion Fit for Royalty

Jason Clark, Jessica James Smith, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's Int'l via Zillow
Get our free mobile app

(Dallas, Texas) - Texas is full of many stunning homes. One in particular that is currently for sale is practically a castle.  

Located near Dallas, Texas, this mansion is absolutely stunning. It is a great house for anyone looking to entertain or simply live like royalty (especially since you’ll need some serious cash to afford it).  

Keep scrolling to take a look inside this Texas mansion and learn a bit more about it. 

A Texas Mansion Fit for Royalty

This mansion is stunning!
Filed Under: Texas Real Estate
Categories: Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL