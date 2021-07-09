A Louisiana Power Company is Making Big Changes for Electric Cars

Get our free mobile app

If you've been paying attention to the vehicles around you during your daily drive to work, maybe you've noticed the increasing number of fully-electric cars silently driving along side you. That's because, according to Pew Research, they are the fastest growing category of new vehicles sold in America! In 2016, almost 300,000 electric cars were being registered in the U.S. per year - last year that number more than tripled to 1.1 million!

Whether or not you are ready to embrace this change in the way we get around - it's coming. I know that some people hate the very idea of switching from gas or diesel, but some big-time utility companies are making big changes in order to be ready for the coming electric-powered revolution in America.

Electric-power provider Entergy has announced it's intentions to bolster their infrastructure in order to make it robust enough for a massive influx of electrically-powered vehicles. Not only are they currently "electrifying" their own fleet of vehicles, they have been building alternative fuel corridors throughout the state. These are networks of charging stations laid out along certain routes that make it possible for EV (Electric Vehicle) owners to trek further than a simple home charge will allow.

According to the report from BR Proud, Entergy is also putting forth a concerted effort to help residents understand, install, and properly use EV chargers in their homes and businesses through the eTech initiative. As I understand it, these plans go well beyond our roadways. The all-out electric push will also help folks who want to convert industrial fleets, construction equipment, marine vehicles, and more over to electrical power with Entergy's unique expertise and funding.

