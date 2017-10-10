A Section Of Moss Street To Close Temporarily
One lane of traffic on Moss Street will close this Friday along with three days next week.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be making the lane closures on the following days:
Friday, October 13
Monday, October 16
Wednesday, October 18
Friday, October 20
The outside lane on the southbound side of Moss Street will close between Pont Des Mouton and Julian Circle as crews will be inspecting the roadway.
The closure will last for two hours each of those days from 8:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.