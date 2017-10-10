A Section Of Moss Street To Close Temporarily

One lane of traffic on Moss Street will close this Friday along with three days next week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be making the lane closures on the following days:

Friday, October 13

Monday, October 16

Wednesday, October 18

Friday, October 20

The outside lane on the southbound side of Moss Street will close between Pont Des Mouton and Julian Circle as crews will be inspecting the roadway.

The closure will last for two hours each of those days from 8:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.

 

