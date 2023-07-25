Abbeville, La. (KPEL News) - On April 26, 2012, someone broke into an Abbeville home where a woman was babysitting her one-year-old great-grandson, then stabbed her multiple times.

Fortunately, the baby was unharmed but 71-year-old Rita Jordan was found dead by family members - brutally murdered with over 30 stab wounds across her face, body, and limbs. With there being no forced entry, the question of whether she knew her murderer began being asked.

According to sleuthandjustice.com, Rita Jordan lived alone in her home - which is located on Martin Luther King Drive next to Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church - a kind but stern woman "who didn't fool with no one" and someone who never opened her door for strangers. She was known in the community as "Miss Theresa" and was a retired Nurse's Aide.

Over 11 years later, Houston-area U.S. Marshal's Office arrested suspect Ledario Green on outstanding Abbeville Felony Warrants and booked him into the Harris County Jail. He was arrested on warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping ($100,000 bond), Home Invasion ($50,000 bond), and Extortion ($50,000 bond).

After waiving extradition, Green was transported to Abbeville, booked on those charges, then additionally charged with Second Degree Murder. The bond for the murder of Rita Jordan has been set at $750,000.

That's a total bond of $950,000.

Green now sits in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Facility.

The 38-year-old suspect would have been 27 years old at the time of the killing.

If you have any information on this active cold case, call Abbeville Police or Crime Stoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS or use the P3 app.