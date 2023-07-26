Opelousas Man Arrested as Vehicle Burglary Near Abbeville Airport Turns Into Sex, Drugs, and Stolen Guns Bust in Nearby Motel

ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man and multiple juveniles have been arrested after Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies responding to a vehicle burglary in progress in a subdivision near the Abbeville Airport discovered something they say is even more serious.

The call came in early Monday morning. Authorities were led to a nearby motel where they say they found the burglary suspects: two juveniles. Investigators, though, say sexual activity happened between one of the two adults and one of the juveniles at the scene. Detectives say illicit drugs were also found, along with several stolen firearms.

29-year-old Jacorlin Levy was arrested for one count of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and one count of Indecent Behavior of a Juvenile. His bond has been set at $15,000.

Three male juveniles were also arrested for Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and two were charged with two counts of simple burglary. They were subsequently released to the custody of their parents.

A 16-year-old female was also arrested on a verified complaint out of Lafayette and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Investigators say more charges are pending.