Abortion in Louisiana: Recent Poll Numbers May Surprise You

Abortion is such a polarizing issue.

The practice has become very common in the U.S. since Roe vs. Wade became the law of the land in 1973 (Abortion tracker). It's an issue that has divided friends and family members over differences of opinion.

Well, the LSU Public Policy Research Lab decided to test the pulse of of the state of Louisiana to see what residents think about the practice.

Abortion Sign, unsplash via Gayatri Malhotra Abortion Sign, unsplash via Gayatri Malhotra loading...

It turns out our state is even more divided on abortion now than we have been in quite some time.

In poll results highlighted by our friends at Louisiana Radio Network, the percentage of Louisiana residents who support abortion and believe it should be legal has grown over the last six years. In a similar study in 2016, 40% of polled residents supported abortion. In the 2022 survey, 46% support the practice.

Abortion Sign, unsplash via Maria Oswalt Abortion Sign, unsplash via Maria Oswalt loading...

Conversely, the percentage of Louisiana residents against abortion has gone down as well. In 2016, 55% of polled participants were against the practice. In the 2022 survey, 49% are against abortion.

And, no surprise here, but political party affiliation plays a big part in people's opinions on abortion. Republicans stayed steady with much opposition to abortion but Democrats who support abortion as a legal practice has risen 23% over the last six years - from 51% in 2016 to 74% in 2022.

7 Things Louisiana Does Better Than Anyone Else

Gifts Mom's Really Don't Want for Mother's Day