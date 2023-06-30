Acadia Deputy Held at Gunpoint, Suspect Finally Disarmed

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson is releasing information about a situation Tuesday in which a deputy was relieved of his service weapon after an armed man walked up to that deputy.

The deputy was in the course of his duties just following up on a criminal investigation.

Sheriff Gibson says this has resulted in a kidnapping charge along with other charges for a Eunice man. The suspects they say were also involved have been arrested as well.

This situation unfolded over the course of an hour Tuesday, and while all details are not known, Sheriff Gibson is saying, via a press release, the deputy was held by the suspect.

How the suspect came to be around this deputy, what the circumstances or motivations might have been for this situation, all of those details have yet to be released.

Information in the release states that several people were identified as suspects in this case. The Louisiana State Tactical Response Unit and the Acadia Sheriff's Office Tactical Respons Unit worked to find and arrest the two other people.

Gibson says 40-year-old Tyson Perry has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Kidnapping

Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

False Imprisonment

Disarming a Peace Officer

When officers executed a search warrant at a home associated with this case they say they recovered multiple weapons and something they believe to be an explosive device.

Also arrested were 39-year-old Laurie Vasseur of Eunice and 39-year-old Seth Vuillemont, also of Eunice.

The involvement of these two in connection with this crime is not known at this time, but we will work on getting details.

Both were charged with the following:

Principal to Disarming a Peace Officer

Principal to Aggravated Kidnapping

Principal to False Imprisonment

Principal to Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer

In addition, Vuillemont was charged with Sex Offender Registration Violations.

Gibson says,

Our number one goal was achieved early on and that was the safety of the deputy affected. Our secondary goal was to arrest suspects in this case without incident. That was achieved with the partnership with Louisiana State Police.