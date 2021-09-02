Acadia Parish Law Enforcement to Help Southeast Louisiana

Acadiana, as a community, always helps our neighbors, and our law enforcement is doing the same.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says that members of the Louisiana Sheriff's Task Force is sending law enforcement officials to hurricane-impacted areas of the state who need help.

Worries over looting and other crime are just some of the concerns that have these law enforcement officers ready to answer the call.

Deputies and police officers from Acadia Parish will be going to work in Lockport which is in Lafourche Parish.

Sheriff Gibson says,

We have been part of numerous post-storm support efforts to affected communities. By being associated with the LSA Task Force, we are accomplishing two goals. First, to help our neighbors by providing patrols to prevent looting and other crimes. Secondly, we support our law enforcement partners who could not do their job on their own after the devastation of a hurricane like this.

A total of eight law enforcement officials are going to the area. Acadia Parish deputies along with officers from both the Rayne and Church Point Police Departments will be helping with crime prevention.

Sheriff Gibson says sending the deputies will not have any impact on the crime prevention services provided to Acadia Parish. He says his deputies will be there through this month and longer if needed.

I have seen firsthand, three post-hurricane support efforts by this task force, and I pray that if we had to deal with this type of impact/damage, that they would be here for our law enforcement efforts.

