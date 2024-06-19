Flooding in Texas as Tropical Storm Alberto Approaches Landfall

Parts of Southern Texas are being inundated with water due to strong Easterly winds and heavy rainfall.

A tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico has pushed a lot of water inland, thus several areas of Texas are under a flood watch, and some under a flood warning

Photos and video from Texas show several inches of water across roadways and the water continues to rise.

Many of the locals in the area are urging those from outside the area to avoid entering, and if you must travel through flooded roadways to travel slowly so that water isn't pushed into homes or businesses.

This will be something worth watching as the strong winds continue in the days ahead as a tropical storm heads toward Mexico.

If you've ever wondered why some homes or camps are built up so high in that area of southern Texas, here's why.

Here's another aerial look at flood water in the coastal region of Texas.