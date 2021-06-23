Shots have been ringing out in Acadia Parish recently as deputies and local police departments have been investigating a high volume of gun-related violence in the parish. Whether it's in Church Point, Rayne, or Crowley, shootings are devastating families across the area.

Now, law enforcement needs your help in identifying a key piece of evidence that could lead to arrests and a slowdown of these shootings.

CROWLEY SHOOTING INCIDENT

On Saturday, multiple shots were fired within the Meadows Apartment complex just outside of Crowley. As deputies were responding, witnesses say they saw multiple people fleeing the scene in a red four door sedan.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Look at the pictures ABOVE. Please call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS if you can identify the owner of this vehicle or any of the people inside. You can also download their P3 app on your iphone or Android to report your tip anonymously, Your tip can get you up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

