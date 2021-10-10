Acadiana Diversity Job Fair Happening Oct 20

Are you looking for a job?

If so, the 18th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is taking place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 9 am to 12 pm at the Heymann Convention Center.

The event is hosted by the Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Louisiana Rehabilitation, and other community partners.

“The Acadiana Diversity Job has expanded to connect employers with a diverse applicant pool including persons with disabilities, workers from all ethnic backgrounds, formerly incarcerated individuals, and more,” says Ryan LaGrange, Manager of Workforce Development with LEDA. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community.”

The job fair is free to job seekers. Applicants should dress in professional attire and bring copies of their resumes with them. If you are interested in seeing which companies will be participating or registering for the event you can visit www.lafayette.org/diversity

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Please note that face masks will be required for all attendees.

There will also be a prep workshop that is being hosted by Voice of the Experience. This workshop will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Main Branch of the Lafayette Public Library. This workshop will help attendees with barriers that may stand in the way of employment.

10 Things People Miss at Acadiana Mall

7 Places to Find the Best Boudin in Acadiana