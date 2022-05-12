Acadiana Firefighter Dies After Battle With Cancer

Social media has been flooded with tributes to an Acadiana area firefighter who passed away on Wednesday morning.

26-year-old Alex Bourque, a firefighter with the Lafayette and Broussard Fire Departments, died after a bone cancer battle. He was diagnosed in 2021.

Bourque leaves behind a wife and two young children.

There have been several fundraisers and blood drives set up over the last several months for Bourque.

If you'd like to help the family, you can still do so. There is a Team Bourque Facebook group set up and Bryan Champagne posted the following on the group page on May 10:

Many have asked since the post this morning if they can still donate. The answer is yes. You can make a donation to help Alex with medical expenses. An account was set up in the beginning and has been helping him since he started his journey . Any amount helps . You can donate via PayPal by scanning the QR code below or click here https://bit.ly/36xsslI. Thank you everyone for all of the support for Alex Bourque!

On behalf of everyone in Acadiana, thank you for your service to our communities, Alex. And may you rest in peace.