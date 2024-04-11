Right in the heart of Festival season, the Acadiana Po-Boy Festival returns for its 7th season. Considered (by me) to be one of the great comfort foods of Louisiana, there's no shortage of variety of sandwiches to pick from and plenty of businesses making some amazing po-boys.

This event brings together some of the great names of po-boys all in one place, at the West Village Development in Scott, Louisiana. It's free to enter, but you'll want to bring some money as samples vary from $3 to $5 each. Festival attendees will play an important role at the event, as the public will be voting on this year's winner of the Best Po-Boy in Acadiana's People's Choice. There will be a separate category for the Judges' Choice title.

If you think you've got what it takes, you can participate in the Po-Boy Eating Contest as well. Registration information can be found here:

Not only does the Acadiana Po-Boy Festival provide some delicious eats, the soundtrack for the event will be filled with live music from local artists Pocket Chocolate, Kevin Naquin & Cajun Preservation, and The Silver Lining Band.

In addition to the great food and music, you'll be able to wander through rows of pop-up shops selling a variety of items as well as providing entertainment areas for the kids.

If you own a business that sells po-boys or are a vendor who would like to have a pop-up shop at the festival, just contact Gus at gus@socialentertainment.net. Space is limited, so reach out soon.

Acadiana Po-Boy Festival 2024 Information:

Who: Social Entertainment

What: Acadiana Po-boy Festival

When: Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 11 am until 5 pm

Where: West Village Development in Scott, Louisiana

Why: Because it's delicious!

When in South Louisiana and not at a festival, you can still find great food just about anywhere, even at your local gas station.