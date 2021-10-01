Acadiana’s 2021 Trick-or-Treat Times

Witches, ghosts, ghouls, and goblins - only one doesn't start with a "G". What does that have to do with Halloween? Absolutely nothing!

Regardless of which letter of the alphabet with which your costume begins, we all perk up when we get to the "T"s: TRICK OR TREAT!!

Halloween falls on a "school night" this year: Sunday, October 31. That means that some municipalities are going to be holding their Trick-or-Treat times on a non-school night. It's kind of like when we move Thanksgiving to Saturday. (Can you guess how I feel about moving holidays??)

Here is where you will find the current list of Trick-or-Treat times for the different parishes and municipalities in Acadiana, courtesy of our friends over at KATC TV3.

Not all areas have made their decisions on dates/times for Trick or Treating, so if you see your town not on this list, the decision probably has yet to be made. If you know of any towns that have set times for Trick or Treating that we missed, please email me: jc@999ktdy.com

ACADIA PARISH

Crowley: Saturday, October 30, 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Rayne: Saturday, October 30; 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

IBERIA PARISH

New Iberia: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Delcambre: October 31; 6 pm to 8 pm

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jennings: October 31; 5 pm to 7 pm

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Broussard: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Carencro: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Duson: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Lafayette: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Scott: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Youngsville: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

ST LANDRY PARISH

Eunice: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Krotz Springs: October 31, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Sunset: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Washington: October 31, 5 pm to 7 pm

ST MARTIN PARISH

Breaux Bridge: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Butte La Rose: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Cade: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Catahoula: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Cecilia: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Stephensville: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

ST MARY PARISH

Berwick: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Franklin: Saturday, October 30, 6 pm to 8 pm

Morgan City: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

VERMILION PARISH

Erath: Saturday, October 30, 6 pm to 8 pm

Gueydan: October 31, 5 pm to 7 pm

Kaplan: October October 31, 5 pm to 7 pm

Maurice: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

