After a Brief Run, Lucky’s Fire & Smoke Restaurant in Lafayette Has Closed

It appears another business has closed in Acadiana as multiple people online are saying that Lucky's Fire & Smoke restaurant has shuttered.

The restaurant apparently had a short run as it just opened in the spring of 2022. It was located at 6774 Johnston Street in the former Zuhause Bakery & Coffee building.

Here's what it used to look like:

And here's what Lucky's Fire & Smoke looks like now:

Lucky's Fire & Smoke was highly regarded amongst those who did patronize the restaurant during its short run. Out of 18 reviews on its Facebook page, it garnered a 4.8 out of 5 rating.

The restaurant was touted for having an entire menu that was gluten-free. That handcrafted menu featured high-quality cuts of wagyu beef, fresh-caught gulf shrimp, king salmon, and free-range birds.

While the restaurant's website and Facebook pages are still up and running and they have yet to make a public statement regarding the closure, several people have reported trying to patronize the restaurant only to find out it's closed.

A friend of mine posted a question on Facebook regarding the restaurant's status and one person commented the following.

As to what's next for the building, someone in the Facebook group "Closed In Acadiana" may have shed some light on that.

While some will say we have enough Mexican restaurants in Lafayette, with Agave's reputation, at least we know that this would be a good one.

We'll try to find out a little more about this latest closure and add pertinent information should we receive any.