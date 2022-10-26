Kevin’s Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette

A well-known restaurant is expanding with another location in Lafayette.

Kevin’s Seafood will be opening a second location in the former Checker’s Fast Food location in front of Sam’s Club on Ambassador Caffery.

This was initially announced around March of this year but many are starting to ask what is going on with the location.

Work has already started on the location and many are excited to see that a local restaurant will be moving into the spot.

If you have never been to Kevin’s Seafood then you need to add it to your list of places to try as soon as it opens up.

Get our free mobile app

Obviously, they serve seafood dishes as their name would suggest but they also have several other food items on their menu.

Several of the items are Chinese dishes like Sesame Chicken, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Burgers, Wings, Chicken Tenders, Poboys, and Salads.

Burger- Kevin's Seafood Google Maps loading...

Food- Kevin's Seafood Google Maps loading...

Salad- Kevin's Seafood Google Maps loading...

However, we do not know when the restaurant will open but hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later. Especially since many are waiting patiently for this new location.

Kevin’s Seafood will be located at 3220 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Nine Restaurants We Need In Lafayette