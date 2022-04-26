ALDI to Open New Iberia Store on May 5

ALDI will be opening its second Acadiana location on May 5 at 9:00 am when the New Iberia store will open its doors.

This will be the second ALDI store to open in Louisiana after the company opened its first one on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette back in February.

The New Iberia store will be opening at 1102 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in Lagniappe Village. This space is the former Stage department store.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the store's opening on May 5 and customers will have a chance to win a $500 gift card.

This is the second of at least three stores planned for the region. Another build has begun at 3210 Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette near I-10. Officials anticipate that location to open later this summer.

Aldi also bought property last fall on Ambassador Caffery across from Walmart for what would be the third Lafayette store, but officials have yet to comment on that.

This latest foray into Louisiana is a continued growth strategy for the company. Other stores for the Bayou State are planned for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets.

Aldi was founded in Germany back in 1961 but is now headquartered in Illinois. They have plans to become the nation's third-largest grocer by the end of 2022 behind Walmart and Kroger.