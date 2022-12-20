LOVESAC, a modern furniture store known for its reconfigurable "sactionals" along with the foam-filled "Lovesac", is set to open a Lafayette location in 2023.

According to Developing Lafayette, that new store will be located at 4247 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It will be in the space between Sleep Number and Orthopedic Urgent Care (basically the old Smashburger location).

The Lafayette will mark the third LOVESAC location in Louisiana. The company currently has stores in Baton Rouge and Metairie.

While we don't have an exact opening date, Developing Lafayette is reporting the store will open in early 2023.

What is LOVESAC furniture?

The Sac is the original innovation. It has the look of a bean bag but is made with LOVESAC's proprietary and super comfortable Durafoam. Sacs come with machine-washable covers and those covers are also changeable and come in over 200 options.

The real champion for the company is its "Sactionals", aka "The World's Most Adaptable Couch™."

The modular design system allows you to arrange and rearrange your couch into multiple configurations. (We have one at my house and it's pretty sweet and they're very durable.)

The video below really demonstrates the Sactional couches well.

In addition to flexibility with the configuration, Sactionals are also made with machine-washable covers that give you 200+ options to choose from.

These days, you can also purchase LOVESAC's furniture with fully integrated sound systems built into the furniture for a fully immersive 4D experience.

To learn more about LOVESAC, visit their website at www.lovesac.com.