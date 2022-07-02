The Chubby Unicorn Opens Store in The Acadiana Mall

The Chubby Unicorn has officially opened a store in the Acadiana Mall.

The Chubby Unicorn is the perfect spot for those that love bath bombs and things that just smell pretty. Some of the products you can find at this store are bath bombs, shower bombs, bath soap bars, bath salts, essential oils, and candle warmers.

While this store is new to the Acadiana Mall it is not new to the Lafayette area. The Chubby Unicorn got its start at the Jockey Lot off of I-49. However, since the owner, Jessica Guillotte really wanted a space that was climate controlled and she saw that they were starting to outgrow the space at the Jockey Lot, they started looking for a more permanent solution which led them to the Acadiana Mall.

Jessica and her team sell mainly products that are handmade right here in Lafayette but there are a few specialty items that are not locally made. Overall this store has a pretty big following and the team is excited to introduce the brand to new people who frequent the mall.