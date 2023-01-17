Randy Travis and His Wife Spotlight Lafayette Business, “Melts” Owner’s Heart

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Positive reviews are one of the things small business owners need to do well. Whether it's by word of mouth or online, those words of affirmation can be so crucial to the success of these entrepreneurs.

The owner of The Chubby Unicorn, LLC in the Acadiana Mall received one of the most memorable reviews a small business owner can get. Country music legend Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, spoke to Jessica about her business.

As you can imagine, this made Jessica's day as she released the video with great excitement.

This is by far one of the most amazing things that I have ever received!!! There are not enough words in all the languages combined to thank yall Mrs. Mary and Mr. Randy Travis enough for the kind words of encouragement. This video clip may be small, but it is so very mighty in power for my soul and for my confidence as a business owner. My heart melts every time I rewatch it.

It's also good to see the Travis' as Randy continues his road to recovery - as spotlighted here by AARP - following his stroke 10 years ago that caused him to need brain surgery, stole his ability to perform, limited his speech, and left him with only a 1or 2 percent chance of survival.

Growing up, my Dad used to love to listen to Randy Travis' popular song "Forever and Ever, Amen," just one of his Billboard No. 1 hits that helped catapult his career to new heights in the late 1980's.

