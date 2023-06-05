Eunice, Louisiana Woman Looking for Love After Loss on New Season of ’90-Day Fiancé’

Amanda Wilhelm, a local woman from Eunice, Louisiana, has landed herself a spot on the latest season of TLC's "90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days."

Even Amanda admits that the idea of people falling head over heels in love online deserves the eye-roll emoji. But now it's happening to her; what's more, is that it will play out for all of us to see on TLC.

This season of the show follows the journeys of seven Americans, including Amanda, who have found love on the internet with people from foreign countries. We're talking about that exciting honeymoon phase of the relationship—long before they even think about getting engaged, applying for visas, or bringing their long-distance loves to the U.S.

And for those who aren't familiar with the show, once they're here, they've got just 90 days to tie the knot before their permission to stay expires and they have to go back home.

The 31-year-old single mom has two adorable kiddos named Aleena and Jason Jr. and wasn't exactly on the lookout for love after her husband, Jason Wilhelm, passed away in March 2022.

But life works in mysterious ways. One night, while scrolling through TikTok, Amanda stumbled upon a livestream challenge her friend was doing. The guy who was losing caught her attention with his silliness, so she sent him a virtual rose that cost her less than a dollar.

Little did she know that this charming guy from Romania, 26-year-old Razvan Ciocoi, would later slide into her DMs.

Before she knew it, Amanda was talking on the phone day and night with Razvan, and their connection grew stronger with every interaction. Of course, she felt a little guilty diving into a new relationship so soon after becoming a widow, but Razvan became her rock during her grieving process. He gave her a shoulder to lean on and opened her heart to love once again.

Now, here's where things get a bit complicated. Razvan's a man of many talents: he's an actor, singer, and social media entertainer, and yes, that even includes some stripping. Naturally, this has stirred up some feelings of jealousy and insecurity in Amanda. Her concerned sister, Amber, just wants her to be aware of the difference between filling a void and finding real love.

By the end of the premiere episode, Amanda is all set to embark on a journey to Romania, where she'll finally meet Razvan in person for the very first time. Can you imagine the mix of excitement and nerves she must be feeling?

Hot takes from last night's premiere episode (Jun. 4) have already begun popping up on social media.

On Monday (Jun. 5) Amanda took to Instagram to address the fact that being on a popular reality show would open her up to lots of opinions and criticism, both good and bad. She also shed some light on the timeline of when the show was filmed in relation to the death of her late husband.

I usually don't tune in to this show outside of seeing it in passing when my wife watches, but now I can't wait to see how their story unfolds.

If you want to keep up with Amanda's journey, make sure to tune in to TLC on Sundays at 7 p.m. Now that we've got a local Louisiana connection, you can bet that we'll be tuned in for the inevitable rollercoaster ride of love, "oh, no he/she didn't" moments and cable TV drama.