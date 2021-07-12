Amazing Turnout to Honor Fallen Deputy in Webster Parish

The entire town of Doyline showed up for a Sunday afternoon walk to honor fallen Webster Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Collins who was killed Friday while answering a disturbance call in Doyline.

But several other agencies showed up, too. Some Caddo Deputies took part in the emotional walk.

Service information for Deputy Collins:

Visitation will be held on Thursday July 15 at 5:00 pm at First Baptist Bossier. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday July 16, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Bossier.

Remembering Deputy Billy Collins