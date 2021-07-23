Armed Standoff in Minden Ends With Suspect in Custody

Webster Parish Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies dealt with an armed and barricaded individual Thursday (7/22/21). The person was apparently making suicidal and threatening phone calls to the police and a mental health professional. The suspect was seen with a firearm before retreating back to the residence.

The residence is located on Gladney Street, and police quickly blocked off the area surrounding the street, including the nearby Brookshire's grocery store. Brookshire's and several other surrounding businesses had to be evacuated. SWAT was called in, and were posted on the street in case things could not end peacefully.

After a 3 hour long standoff with police, it was announced that they had the suspect in custody. The name of the suspect has yet to be released. The home was swept after the arrest, and no other threats were found.

